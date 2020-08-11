You are here: Home / Articles / The Oldest Restaurants on the Cape You MUST Visit

August 11, 2020 38 Comments

According to a 2003 study by H.G. Parsa, associate professor of hospitality management at Ohio State University, 57-61% of all restaurants fail within their first three years of existence.  Sadly this has been the case on Cape Cod over the decades with numerous restaurants being opened only to be shuttered and replaced soon thereafter.  The streets of the Cape have a continuously changing appearance with restaurants coming and going like interchangeable parts.

However there are some, a small group of establishments, which have bucked the study.  These places, scattered all across the peninsula, have become icons and built a tremendous legacy.  What makes these spots different from the countless that have failed is not for sure, still there is something special and unique about this group.  This is why year after year locals and visitors alike flock to them, keeping the flame burning.  These are some of the landmark restaurants of Cape Cod, seasonal and year-round.  There is still time to check them out and see what it is that makes them different from so many others.

The Skipper Restaurant & Chowder House, 152 South Shore Drive, South Yarmouth

Opened 1936

The oldest spot on this list has the distinction of being a Triple Crown clam chowder champion, meaning it won the contests for Cape Cod, Boston, and Newport.  Two floors of views of Parker’s River Beach make the dining more than just a meal.  They do not accept reservations so get there early as wait times can reach two hours.

KA_Ptown_lobster pot_provincetown_light snow_flurries_winter_commercial street_010416199The Lobster Pot, 321 Commercial Street, Provincetown

Opened 1943

For more than seventy years this iconic restaurant has attracted customers to its Commercial Street locale thanks to its amazing view, fresh seafood, and unmistakable neon sign.  It is usually a must for visitors to the tip of the Cape.  This spot does not only specialize in seafood though as it dabbles in Portuguese items as well as steaks and chicken.  This seasonal restaurant is opened through the end of November.

KA_Yarmouth_Riverway Lobster house_110915Riverway Lobster House, 1338 Rt. 28, West Yarmouth

Opened 1944

Located within sight of Bass River this landmark is still hugely popular after more than seven decades in service.  People come literally by the busload to feast on the seafood, steak, chicken, and lobster.  In addition to a regular dinner service this spot also caters to weddings and private functions as well.  It is opened year round.

KA_Falmouth_landfall restaurant_111215 (1)Landfall Restaurant, 9 Luscombe Avenue, Woods Hole

Opened 1946

The ferries routinely pass by heading to Martha’s Vineyard adding to the fabulous waterfront view of this establishment.  The restaurant itself is made of wood from shipwrecks and boards from other old buildings.  The food and atmosphere is award winning, the dining room seats 180, and reservations are accepted.

KA_Dennis_Red Cottage_Winter_Cloudy_122315_5Red Cottage Restaurant, 36 Old Bass River Road, South Dennis

Opened 1951

The home of amazing breakfasts with lines routinely out the door waiting to get a seat, this is a must-visit on the Mid-Cape.  There is a special section on their menu and website for ‘first timers’ to better help them understand what goes into making this place unique.  The Red Cottage Home Fries are legendary and they only accept cash so keep that in mind when arriving.

BaxtersDeckBaxter’s Boathouse, 177 Pleasant Street, Hyannis

Opened 1957

Serving the freshest seafood with a spectacular view of Hyannis Harbor this is a spot to bring the family or to have a few drinks with friends.  There is the Fish ‘n’ Chips restaurant for the kids and the Boathouse for the 21+ crowd.  They are known for their Award-Winning Binnacle Bloody Cocktail which would go perfect with any of the fried, baked, or broiled seafood.

The Ebb Tide, 94 Chase Avenue, Dennis Port

Opened 1959

Originally a sea captain’s home turned into a restaurant this spot has grown considerably since its inception.  It now showcases five elegant dining rooms and features traditional New England cuisine within a short walk of the beach.  The lobster fritters are a favorite and they are opened just for dinner so be sure to arrive early to get a table.

Hundreds of restaurants on Cape Cod have come and gone over the last half century.  Some have been iconic lasting decades, some have flamed out in a few short months.  The one constant over that period of time has been these fine institutions that have bucked the trend and withstood the test of time.  Though they are highly likely to be around for many more years to come why not enjoy the last traces of summer by dining at one or more of these fabulous locales?

By Christopher Setterlund

Comments

  1. Joyce I Keay says
    November 21, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    You missed Pie in the Sky in Woods Hole and Captain Frosty’s in Dennis.

    Reply
  2. Stephen Farrell says
    January 23, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    The Dolphin Restaurant, owned by the same family for three generations and Mattakeese Wharf, the same family since the late 60s or early 70s.

    Reply
  3. Pamela Cryer says
    May 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Old Yarmouth Inn!!!!

    Reply
  4. Karen Mastroianni says
    May 24, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I know its not old..but definitely has staying power..Keltic Kitchen…..best breakfast and lunch on the Cape!!!!

    Reply
  5. Deb Tudor says
    May 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I would add Wimpy’s in Osterville to the list.

    Reply
    • Christopher Setterlund says
      May 25, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      You’re right! I just looked it up and it was originally opened in 1938, wow, there is my big omission. I tried to stick to places opened before 1960, good call by you.

      Reply
    • ehanson says
      January 7, 2019 at 10:17 am

      Started as a hamburger counter in 1938. The Hostetter Family.

      Reply
  6. Gerry says
    July 8, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    You also left ‘the Orleans inn’ off the list!!

    Reply
  7. Deb Wickwire says
    July 8, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Does the Wee Packet in Dennisport qualify? Seems to have been around a long time.

    Reply
    • Sheila Briggs-Snyder says
      January 6, 2020 at 8:34 pm

      Deb Wickwire. Nope my family sold it in 2003 after 54 years. It is all new except for the name since 2004!

      Reply
  8. Nancy says
    August 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The Original Seafood Restaurant 1953
    Dennis

    Reply
  9. Gen Kazdin says
    September 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Ciro and Sal’s, kiley Court, Provincetown

    Reply
  10. David Shortt says
    April 29, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Wee packet in Dennis Port has been
    opened since 1949

    Reply
  11. Nanette Olsen says
    April 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Gina’s By the Sea, Dennis, since 1938.
    Yardarm, Orleans, 1972
    Land Ho, Orleans, early 70’s
    Wee Packet, Dennisport,1949
    Swan River Fish Market & Restaurant, 1950’s
    Sagamore Inn, Sandwich, 1930
    The Dolphin, Barnstable, 1948
    Mattakeese Wharf, Barnstable, 1968
    …and I’m sure there are plenty more!

    Reply
  12. Melissa Burnell says
    April 30, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Silver Lounge in North Falmouth-1938

    Reply
  13. Roy says
    January 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Old Yarmouth Inn has been serving great food for centuries!!”

    Reply
  14. Susan says
    January 6, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Heard Rockwell King on the piano both in Stow and on the Cape at the Ebb Tide. Years ago.

    Reply
  15. William Alger says
    January 7, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Hows about THE WICKED OYSTER in Wellfleet

    Reply
  16. Mary Jude Szymanski says
    January 8, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Mayflower Cafe, Privencetown, 1929.

    Reply
  17. Dana R Worthen says
    February 24, 2019 at 11:00 am

    What ever happened to the Mayflower Restaurant on Main Street in Hyannis?? Also Mitchell’s Steakhouse near the Airport?? I always loved Baxters!! I left the Cape in 72!!

    Reply
  18. Janet says
    February 24, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Thank you for all the awesome recommendations! I wish that more of them had vegan options!

    Reply
  19. M c O’Boyle says
    February 24, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    What about the kettle and drum or fife and kettle o whatever in cotui. It was there in the sixties when I walked in from mashpee. And the daniel Webster in Barnstable?

    Reply
  20. Clare says
    September 8, 2019 at 6:53 am

    Grumpy’s for sure. Best breakfasts on Cape.

    Reply
  21. K. Bunnell says
    September 30, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    The inimitable , family-owned Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham has been drawing crowds, local & tourist alike, for four decades! Definitely should be on the list!!

    Reply
  22. Deborah from Gainesville, FL says
    October 1, 2019 at 8:52 am

    OMG! Add The Original Gourmet Brunch in Hyannis!

    Reply
  23. Lianne Ricciarelli says
    January 6, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Wow been to a lot of the restaurants on the article….
    Love the cape..

    Reply
  24. Kathy Adams says
    January 6, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Spanky Clams. Hyannis
    Great food, great service. A must go to when down in Hyannis

    Reply
  25. Karyn Hewitt says
    January 10, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Hiw about The Roadhouse in Hyannis? Around 30 years and wonderful food and jazz!

    Reply

