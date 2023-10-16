The Short List: The 7 Places You Miss the Most that No Longer Exist on the Cape

Welcome to the Short List!

The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers!

We asked Cape Codders what places they miss the most that no longer exist on the Cape. Thanks to all who voted! Here are the results!

1. Thompson’s Clam Bar

2. Joe Mac’s

3. Christmas Tree Shops

4. Bradlees

5. Mildred’s Chowder House

6. The Hearth and Kettle in Orleans

7. Liam’s at Nauset Beach

Honorable Mentions:

Friendly’s Restaurant

A&W Harwich Port

The Coliseum

Christopher Ryder House

The Roadhouse Cafe

The Mill Hill Club

