The Short List: The 7 Places You Miss the Most that No Longer Exist on the Cape

October 16, 2023

shortListHeader3

We asked Cape Codders what places they miss the most that no longer exist on the Cape. Thanks to all who voted! Here are the results!

1. Thompson’s Clam Bar
2. Joe Mac’s
3. Christmas Tree Shops
4. Bradlees
5. Mildred’s Chowder House
6. The Hearth and Kettle in Orleans
7. Liam’s at Nauset Beach

Honorable Mentions:
Friendly’s Restaurant
A&W Harwich Port
The Coliseum
Christopher Ryder House
The Roadhouse Cafe
The Mill Hill Club

