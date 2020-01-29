There’s Something for Everyone This Week on the Cape!

With the semi-mild temps we’ve had so far this winter, there’s no excuse not to get out there and enjoy all the Cape has to offer! This week, learn about Big Brothers and Big Sisters Cape Cod (and get your chance to see all six Patriots’ Superbowl rings), enjoy a comedy dinner show, take part in the MSPCA polar plunge, or enjoy the Osterville Village Chocolate Festival!

1/28-2/1 Kennedy Center American Theater Festival – The 2020 Festival, which utilizes the Resort & Conference Center in Hyannis and the Cape Codder Resort as host hotels for conference space, offers nearly 100 workshops in topics ranging from stage combat to stage management and everything in between. During the festival, five colleges will be staging live productions, representing a broad spectrum of work, and all crafted by women playwrights. Over 800 students from 50 colleges will be on Cape for this festival, and attendees can also attend theater workshops. Workshop times vary. For a list of the productions and details on how to register, visit www.capecod.edu.

1/30 4th Celebration of Mentoring Night for BBBS Cape Cod – It’s National Mentoring Month, so BBBS is throwing a party that has the dual purpose of recruiting new Big Brothers and Big Sisters for kids across the Cape, at 6:30 p.m. at Cape Cod Beer, Hyannis. Thanks to the generosity of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the six Patriot’s Super Bowl Rings will be there to view! Come meet with current Bigs who’ll share their experiences, and enjoy food, a cash bar, games, and a raffle. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

2/1-4/11 Cape Codder Comedy Dinner Shows – The new 2020 Comedy Dinner Show line-up is in the works! The Cape Codder is offering some long-time favorites like Jon Stetson and Comedy on the Road, alongside some exciting new shows like Gaelic vs. Garlic and Happier Days with the Nadlers! Join in for an evening extravaganza! For prices, show details and info on overnight packages, visit capecodder.com.

2/2 Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit the MSPCA – 11 a.m., Craigville Beach. This is an annual fundraising initiative to support the daily operations at the MSPCA-Cape Cod. Not up for a swim? Then join the cheering section, raise funds, and support our brave polar bears!

2/7 Cape Abilities Bowling Bash – 5 p.m., Ryan Family Amusements, S. Yarmouth. Enjoy an evening of bowling to benefit Cape Abilities! $25 includes bowling, shoes, and food. Put together your four-person team and get registered early.

2/8 Woods Hole Film Festival: Dinner & A Movie – 7 pm at Redfield Auditorium, 45 Water Street, Woods Hole for the screening of the award-winning documentary, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Before the film, enjoy discounts and offers on dinner at Water Street Kitchen and Quick’s Hole Tavern. Call each restaurant for details and to make reservations. Tickets are $14 per person, $12, for members, $10 for students and veterans and are available online or at the door at Redfield. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 pm. For more information about the Woods Hole Film Festival, visit www.woodsholefilmfestival.org or call (508) 495-3456.

2/8 15th Annual Osterville Chocolate Festival and Chocolate Dessert Contest – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Osterville Village. Sweeten the season with this village celebration that features an array of chocolate-themed events and games, including a Chocolate Baking Contest, family crafts, a dog parade, retail promotions and more! Enjoy the local businesses who are taking part with treats of their own! Also, calling all bakers! Prizes will be awarded for adults’ and children’s creations. Judging begins at noon. For more information, visit www.OstervilleVillage.com or e-mail OBPA02655@gmail.com.

2/8 Wild, Weird & Wonderful Women – Wellfleet Preservation Hall continues its tradition of producing varied off-season film programming, focusing on critically-acclaimed new release or second-run documentaries and narrative features. The brand new series, Wild, Weird & Wonderful Women, highlights a trio of exemplary films released in 2019 and 2020 that tell notable and unique female stories. Two screenings are being offered per date, at 4 and 7 p.m. The first movie in the series will be “Wild Rose” (narrative, 2019, UK, 1 hr. 41 min.).Tickets are $10 for general admission/$11 at the door and available at wellfleetpreservationhall.org or by calling 508-349-1800.

2/8 Give Kids a Smile – 8 a.m. to noon, Harbor Community Health Center, Hyannis. During this special event, children ages 1-17 can get free dental services including dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants. Space is limited and services are by appointment only!

2/9 Feast & Film at the Hyannis Film Festival – Chef Steve Longobardi of Embargo Restaurant has created a menu based on the charming and witty film, “Big Night,” starring Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and Tony Shalhoub. The menu includes appetizers, salad, a tasty Timpano-inspired main course, dessert and wine. All this AND a funny and fabulous movie for $70 per person (includes taxes and gratuity). Cash bar available. Join us with your friends for a cozy early evening feast and a film. Tickets can be purchased at .

Winter Art Exhibit: Heroes and Villains – Through Feb 8 at Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit

Personae Gratae: Begin at Home – Through Feb 22. A one-of-a-kind show honoring the concept of home and its physical, spiritual, and symbolic elements, Highfield Hall, Falmouth

1/30-2/14 Arsenic and Old Lace – Thursdays through Saturdays, Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit

2/4 Thirwood Place hosts Winter Birdwatching Event – 1 p.m., Thirwood Place, S. Yarmouth

2/4 Beekeeping for Beginners – Tuesday nights at Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

2/6 Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Planning Session – 3 p.m., Cape Cod Chamber conference room, Centerville

2/9 Lecture: Slavery on Cape Cod – 2 pm, Atwood Museum, 347 Stage Harbor Road, Chatham