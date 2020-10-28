Top 10 Best Horror Movies to Watch During October!

There is nothing better than spending an October night watching some great horror movies! I personally, am petrified with horror movies and spend most of the time watching them with one eye opened.

Some horror movies are meant to be scary and they end up being hilarious!! Remember Jennifer Aniston in Leprechaun? I laughed the entire time. Or perhaps when Eddie Murphy, fresh off Beverly Hills Cop decided to become a Vampire in Brooklyn…yea those “Horror” movies are actually quite comical.

Some movies in that genre, however, are just downright SCARY! The question is — which are the best horror films? Check out this video and see the trailers for some of my all time, all scary horror films for Halloween!

1: Friday the 13th

2: Nightmare on Elm Street

3: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

4: Halloween

5: Freddy Vs. Jason

6: Orphan

7: Inside

8: The Collector

9: The Ring

10: Jeepers Creepers