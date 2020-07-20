VIDEO: Watch the Kings of Cape Cod

“Kings of Cape Cod” is a nostalgic walk down Memory Lane, highlighting a time when the phenomenon of “happy hour” arrived on the Cape. Musicians, visitors, and local watering holes from back in the day are scattered throughout this documentary of life on this spit of land, inviting those who were here to relive a little bit of history during which they were free to party, drink, cram 20 or 30 people into a rental house, and just take advantage of everything that made Cape Cod the vacation playground it is today.

Thank you to Dan McCarthy who allowed us to share this movie today. You can check out their website at KingsofCapeCod.com.

Kings of Cape Cod from Dan McCarthy on Vimeo.