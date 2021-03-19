Vietnam War Veterans Day

The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration recognizes and thanks Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifices. The commemoration period extends to 2025. The date marks the point when the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam ending America’s direct military involvement in 1973.

The Commemoration honors all Vietnam Veterans. No distinction is made among Veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and the overwhelming majority of these veterans served honorably and admirably.

This year the Cape Cod Vet Center is honoring Vietnam Veterans as part of Vietnam War Veteran’s Day in a drive through Ceremony. This will occur on Monday March 29th at 11:00 in the morning at the Barnstable Adult Community Center which is located at 825 Falmouth Rd in Hyannis.

If you served in the military between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, we would like you to join us! Also, if you are a widow of a Vietnam Veteran, or a Vietnam Veteran Gold Star Family member, we hope you will come!

For safety reasons, this ceremony will be drive through. It will include a pinning ceremony, among other special touches! Please tell your friends, family members, and any Vietnam Veterans you know to please come!

For any questions or further information, please contact the Cape Cod Vet Center at 508-778-0124. Thank you, and we hope to see you on March 29th at 11:00! Thank you for your service and Welcome Home!

Please listen below to our podcast with Dr. Jocelyn Howard and Adam Doerfler with the Cape Cod Vet Center and stay tuned for an upcoming podcast with 3 veterans that will be posted here the week of 3/22.