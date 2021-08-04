Waggin’ Wedensday: Luca Is Looking For A Special Home

Luca is a super sweet 2 year old cat who loves people and being petted. He enjoys playing, lounging and chatting, too. Luca used to live with a dog, but with his current health it is ideal that he be the only pet in the home.

Luca has been diagnosed with a condition called “feline lower urinary tract disease” (FLUTD), also known as “idiopathic cystitis”. This is a condition where cats experience inflammation of the lower urinary tract (bladder and urethra). The cause for this condition is not known. Most of the time cats do not have an infection in their urinary tract. Sometimes cats with FLUTD will have a build up of crystals in their urine that can contribute to the inflammation. Symptoms of FLUTD include frequent trips to the litter box, straining with only small amounts of urine coming out, or blood in the urine.

In male cats, the inflammation in the urethra can be severe enough that the urethra swells and urine cannot pass through. This is called a urethral obstruction. Urethral obstruction is a medical emergency. Symptoms of urethral obstruction include straining in the litter box with no urine production, lethargy, anorexia, and/or vomiting. If these signs are ever seen with this patient, he needs to be evaluated by a veterinarian immediately.

Luca is neutered, up to date on his vaccines and is microchipped. You will need to have a vet selected prior to bringing Luca home due to his condition.

If you are interested in adopting LUCA, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: