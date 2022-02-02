Waggin’ Wednesday: A Perfect Pair Of Cuddle Bunnies! (Watch Video!)

Meet Clank and Rafael!

Clank and Rafael are a bond pair of 6 year old mini-rex rabbits currently looking for their new home. They were surrendered together and are perfect for any experienced rabbit lover or even someone who has never kept rabbits in the past!

They are both playful, friendly, and social – they even actively solicit attention from people! All rabbits need out-of-cage time every day and for these two that’s where the fun really begins! You can expect great play sessions from this loveable pair, but they will also cuddle up with you when play time is over.

If you are interested in adopting these two bunnies, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

