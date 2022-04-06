You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: “Bubs” Is Waiting To Meet His New Best Bud!!

April 6, 2022

Bubs is a 5 year old male domestic longhair cat looking for his new home. Don’t let his first glance fool you, Bubs is a snuggler! He’s very friendly, social, and solicits attention, but like many cats, he does it on his terms. Bubs is looking for a quiet adult only home and while it may take a little bit for him to settle in, once he does you can expect him to be constantly looking for attention and be an awesome lap cat!

If you are interested in adopting Bubs, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

