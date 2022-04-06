Waggin’ Wednesday: “Bubs” Is Waiting To Meet His New Best Bud!!

Bubs is a 5 year old male domestic longhair cat looking for his new home. Don’t let his first glance fool you, Bubs is a snuggler! He’s very friendly, social, and solicits attention, but like many cats, he does it on his terms. Bubs is looking for a quiet adult only home and while it may take a little bit for him to settle in, once he does you can expect him to be constantly looking for attention and be an awesome lap cat!

Watch The Video HERE:

If you are interested in adopting Bubs, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

