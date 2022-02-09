You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Cute Puppy Needs A Home (Watch Video Here)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Cute Puppy Needs A Home (Watch Video Here)

February 9, 2022

Cute Puppy Alert!!

 

Grape Vine is a 10 week old female Pitbull-type dog looking for her new home. She was part of a recent transport of pups to ARL from the Southern U.S., and she’s incredibly sweet, playful and loves people! Like any puppy, she also has TONS of energy, so it will be vital to begin training and socialization as soon as she gets home to give her an outlet for that energy and to make her a well-rounded adult pup.

Get ready for lots of puppy kisses and watch the video here:

.

 

If you are interested in adopting this adorable puppy, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

