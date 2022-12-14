Waggin’ Wednesday: Dear Santa, Titan Wants A New Home For Christmas! (WATCH VIDEO!)

Meet Titan!

Titan is a one year old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home for the holidays! Titan came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S., and this handsome brindle boy is super friendly and has energy for days! An active household would ideal for him so he can spend lots of time outdoors for walks, hikes and play time to help him burn off all that energy.

WATCH TITAN’S VIDEO HERE:

While he does have some training under his belt, Titan would benefit from further training so he can continue on the path to be the well-mannered adult dog we all know he’ll be!

