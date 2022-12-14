You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Dear Santa, Titan Wants A New Home For Christmas! (WATCH VIDEO!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Dear Santa, Titan Wants A New Home For Christmas! (WATCH VIDEO!)

December 14, 2022

Meet Titan!

Titan is a one year old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home for the holidays! Titan came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S., and this handsome brindle boy is super friendly and has energy for days! An active household would ideal for him so he can spend lots of time outdoors for walks, hikes and play time to help him burn off all that energy.

WATCH TITAN’S VIDEO HERE:

While he does have some training under his belt, Titan would benefit from further training so he can continue on the path to be the well-mannered adult dog we all know he’ll be!

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


