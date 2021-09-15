You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Eddy Bean The Kitten Needs A Home (WATCH VIDEO!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Eddy Bean The Kitten Needs A Home (WATCH VIDEO!)

September 15, 2021

Meet Eddy Bean!

Eddy Bean is a 3 month old male kitten currently looking for a home here at ARL. Eddy Bean came to ARL as part of a colony that was discovered along the South Coast area and while beginning his life outdoors, he’s ready to become an indoor kitty! Eddy Bean is a Tiny Tiger, meaning he’s had little interaction with humans and is shy, apprehensive and needs to gain the trust that humans are his friends.

Here at the shelter ARL’s staff and volunteers have spent a lot of time interacting, handling, playing, and helping Eddy Bean form that trust so he can adjust to his new home and his new life. Continuing the socialization process will be vital for his new family, along with having the patience and understanding that Eddy Bean will need time to settle in at his own pace and may hide from time to time.

If you’re looking for a kitten to bring into your family, Eddy Bean may just be the one!

 If you are interested in adopting them, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 