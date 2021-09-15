Waggin’ Wednesday: Eddy Bean The Kitten Needs A Home (WATCH VIDEO!)

Meet Eddy Bean!

Eddy Bean is a 3 month old male kitten currently looking for a home here at ARL. Eddy Bean came to ARL as part of a colony that was discovered along the South Coast area and while beginning his life outdoors, he’s ready to become an indoor kitty! Eddy Bean is a Tiny Tiger, meaning he’s had little interaction with humans and is shy, apprehensive and needs to gain the trust that humans are his friends.

Here at the shelter ARL’s staff and volunteers have spent a lot of time interacting, handling, playing, and helping Eddy Bean form that trust so he can adjust to his new home and his new life. Continuing the socialization process will be vital for his new family, along with having the patience and understanding that Eddy Bean will need time to settle in at his own pace and may hide from time to time.

If you’re looking for a kitten to bring into your family, Eddy Bean may just be the one!

If you are interested in adopting them, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

