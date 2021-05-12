Waggin’ Wednesday: Geiesta The Podengo

Geiesta is a 7 year old podengo who is looking for a new home! In her previous home Geiesta spent most of her time outside and was likely used for hunting. This has made her a little nervous of new people and environments. When she meets new friends she likes to hang back for a minute or two and observe before she approaches! Once she does, she is loose, wiggly, and loves to get pets!

Geiesta likes to go for walks, but is also very happy just lounging around and taking naps-she deserves it, she’s retired! Geiesta would love a quiet home. She could live with other dogs and teens, but no small children or small animals (cats included!).

Geiesta is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting Geiesta, please fill out our web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: