Waggin’ Wednesday: Ginger The Lab With Lots Of Love To Give! (Watch Video)

April 27, 2022

Ginger is a 1 year old lab mix looking for her new home. She originally came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the southern U.S. and she’s your typical young dog – very sweet and very playful! Ginger loves being outdoors, especially playing fetch and also enjoys being around other dogs.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

She would do best in an active household to help her burn all that energy off and would also enjoy having another dog in the home. Of course, with a young dog, training will be essential once she gets home so she is a well-mannered adult dog.

 

If you are interested in adopting Ginger, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

