Waggin’ Wednesday: “Homefries” The Guinea Pig Needs A Home

Meet Homefries!

Homefries is a 6 week old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He came to ARL with 4 of his siblings and is looking for a home either with another male guinea pig, or to go home with one of his male siblings. Honefries is very social and playful and would be great for an experienced guinea pig owner, or someone looking to have a pet guinea pig for the very first time – so in short, he’s perfect for any family!

Guinea pigs are typically not spayed or neutered, so if you would like to partner him up with a guinea pig you already have, it needs to be a male. ARL also requires a photo of the enclosure Homefries will be living in before going home.

If you are interested in adopting this adorable little guinea pig, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

