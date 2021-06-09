Waggin’ Wednesday: It Could Be Puppy Love! (Watch The Video)

Meet Dante!

Dante is a 7 month old small mixed breed dog. He is very friendly with people once he gets to know them. He is a bit shy at first and is nervous in new environments. For this reason we’re looking for a home for Dante that is not in a loud or busy area because he startles easily. An apartment would also be challenging for Dante.





*Please note Dante will need multiple visits before he can go home and we like to schedule visits within 24-48 hours of making a good match.*

In his previous home Dante was known to get up to puppy antics including being jumpy, mouthy, and destructive. Dante could benefit from some basic training (including housebreaking) to help him with some of these behaviors. Sometimes, destructive behaviors, can be a result of anxiety. Since Dante is a bit of a fearful boy we believe this could be the case. It will be important for his owner to work with their veterinarian if they see these behaviors so that they can help identify stress triggers.

In an ideal home, Dante would live in a quiet area with plenty of room to exercise-Dante loves walks! He may enjoy a canine friend to play with, but we are not sure if he would be comfortable with a cat. Dante could live with older kids, but young children may make him nervous.

Dante is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting Dante, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

