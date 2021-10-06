Waggin’ Wednesday: KITTEN ALERT! Meet Jenny Craig! (Watch Video)

Meet Jenny Craig!

Jenny is a 4 month old female kitten looking for her new home. She is what ARL calls a Tiny Tiger as she is still learning to trust humans and adjusting to life indoors. Jenny has spent some time in foster care and while she did begin to open up to adults in the home, she was fearful of young children and dogs, so it would be best for her to be in a quiet, adult-only home.

Jenny’s new family will also have to have the patience to allow her to settle in at her own pace and will need to spent a lot of time playing, going slow with petting and handling, and everything that goes into building that trust and ensuing that Jenny becomes a well-adjusted adult cat.

If you are interested in adopting Jenny Craig, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

