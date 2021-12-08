Waggin’ Wednesday: Macie & Kaylee Would Like A New Home For The Holidays

Meet Macie and Kaylee!

Macie and Kaylee are a bonded pair of Rat Terrier mixes who are looking for their new home – together. Macie is 10, while Kaylee is 9, and the two came to ARL sadly due to owner health issues. They are very sweet, love attention, pets and are true lap dogs when they’re fully comfortable – they do have some initial shyness with new people.

They are older adult dogs, not quite senior, but they are not overly playful, but of course they do have their moments of increased energy. Older pups typically want a low-key environment, and a nice warm place to curl up in to spend time with loved ones, so if you’re looking for a pair of older and small breed dogs who are more into relaxing than hiking, Macie and Kaylee are for you!

If you are interested in adopting Macie & Kaylee, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: