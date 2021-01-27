Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Apothecary the Cat!

Meet Apothecary!

Apothecary is a 9 month old neutered male who is still getting used to being around people. Apothecary is a very nervous boy. When he meets new people or is in a new space he usualy prefers to find a place to hide where he feels safe. When he goes to his new home his family will have to have a secure space to keep him in while he acclimates to his new surroundings. Although Apothecary is shy he is slowly starting to feel more comfortable with humans. Since being at the shelter he has started to purr when he gets affection from his favorite staff members and even lean into chin scratches!

Apothecary will need to have a cat friendly feline companion in his new home. He absolultely loves to be around other cats and he seeks them out when he’s feeling nervous! Since being at the shelter Apothecary is most active and vocal when he hears another cat talking or has a feline visitor.

If you are interested in Apothecay please fill out our inquiry form below. He is located at the Cape Cod branch of the Animal Rescue League and will require at least two visits before he can go home so that he can get used to his new family.

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

