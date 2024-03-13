They are a pair of Nigerian Dwarf crosses that are around 6 years old. They are social, very good jumpers and like most goats, will do just about anything for food. They have a nice thick winter coat and are in good body condition though their horns are growing askew and will likely need occasional trimming to make sure they are not rubbing in to the head. Any potential adopters need to be aware of their ability to easily leap over a 4 foot high obstacle and prepare your fences accordingly, though when they do escape, they are easy to round up again with the shake of a grain can. Like most herd animals, these two are bonded and we are adopting them out as a pair.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ben and Jerry!
March 13, 2024
