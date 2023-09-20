Caper is a 7 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He is super sweet and is all about attention! Caper loves interacting, being pet, and if you’re looking for a lap cat, he is definitely your kind of kitty. He would prefer a quiet home with low foot traffic and wants to be the only pet in the home, that way he can have all the attention for himself!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Caper!
September 20, 2023
Caper is a 7 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He is super sweet and is all about attention! Caper loves interacting, being pet, and if you’re looking for a lap cat, he is definitely your kind of kitty. He would prefer a quiet home with low foot traffic and wants to be the only pet in the home, that way he can have all the attention for himself!
