Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Corey!

This handsome 8 month old lab mix is looking for a home of his own! Corey has tons of energy and he is looking for an active home with another dog friend/sibling to show him the ropes, and to help get his energy out. He is very sweet, but still needs to learn some manners. Because of this, we are asking for no small children in his forever home (10+ is ok). If you are interested in coming to meet him, please call or stop by our Brewster location.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: