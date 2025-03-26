Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Diana!

Meet Diana, an adorable four-month-old pup with a striking black-and-white coat, ready to find her forever home! This sweet girl came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the South and is full of energy and loves to play, making her the perfect companion for an active family. With her curious eyes and affectionate nature, Diana is eager to bring joy and love to her new adopters.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: