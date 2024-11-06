Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fettuccine!

Fettuccine is a 1 year old Labrador Retriever mix! This sweet girl made the long journey from Florida to make room for other friends in need! She is now with ARL and is ready to find her forever home! Fettuccine is a love bug, and she is very food motivated! We aren’t too sure with her history, but she likes to play with other dogs, likes squeaky toys and enjoys running around outside. Fettuccine will need some help learning manners and leash training, and we reccomend that she be in a home with kids 10+ because she can get jumpy/mouthy! If you’re interested in Fettuccine please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





