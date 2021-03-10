Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet FLUFFY (with Video)

Fluffy is a long haired black 3 year old kitty currently available for adoption at ARL’s Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. This handsome gentleman was found outside, so we don’t know any background information about him. It is possible he may try to get out in his new home, since he had been living outdoors prior to his arrival here.

Fluffy has been slowly coming out of his shell and does enjoy being petted and getting chin scratches. He is a pleasure to spend time with and has a winning personality! Watch the video to learn more about this wonderful guy!

If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

