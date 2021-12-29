Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Harley and Quinn!

How cute are Harley and Quinn? These two nine month old girls are looking for a home together. Harley and Quinn are social and love to get time to run around outside of their enclosure to explore and run around. You can find these girls munching away on hay or lounging together. Do you have room in your heart and home for these ladies? Harley and Quinn are spayed and up to date on all vaccinations.



