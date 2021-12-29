You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Harley and Quinn!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Harley and Quinn!

December 29, 2021

How cute are Harley and Quinn? These two nine month old girls are looking for a home together. Harley and Quinn are social and love to get time to run around outside of their enclosure to explore and run around. You can find these girls munching away on hay or lounging together. Do you have room in your heart and home for these ladies? Harley and Quinn are spayed and up to date on all vaccinations.

 

If you are interested in adopting Bruce, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

