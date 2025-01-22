True to her name, Honey is a beautiful and sweet Southern lady who is a little over a year old! She enjoys yummy treats, long walks and doing the zoomies. She is a bit nervous in new situations (but who isn’t!) so she will need someone who will give her patience to come out of her shell. Honey would do best outside of the city. If you need a Bit-O-Honey in your life then this is the lady for you.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Honey!
January 22, 2025
True to her name, Honey is a beautiful and sweet Southern lady who is a little over a year old! She enjoys yummy treats, long walks and doing the zoomies. She is a bit nervous in new situations (but who isn’t!) so she will need someone who will give her patience to come out of her shell. Honey would do best outside of the city. If you need a Bit-O-Honey in your life then this is the lady for you.
