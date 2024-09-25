You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet JayJay!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet JayJay!

September 25, 2024

JayJay’s whole world was rocked when he faced losing the only home he had known and also his beloved person. JayJay, a 4 year old domestic shorthair cat, is looking for a quiet, adult-only home with perhaps one or two people full of patience who can help him regain his confidence. We hope that a gentle, patient, and calm human companion can help JayJay come out of his shell—could this be you? Please come to Brewster and speak with an adoption specialist.

