JayJay’s whole world was rocked when he faced losing the only home he had known and also his beloved person. JayJay, a 4 year old domestic shorthair cat, is looking for a quiet, adult-only home with perhaps one or two people full of patience who can help him regain his confidence. We hope that a gentle, patient, and calm human companion can help JayJay come out of his shell—could this be you? Please come to Brewster and speak with an adoption specialist.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet JayJay!
September 25, 2024
JayJay’s whole world was rocked when he faced losing the only home he had known and also his beloved person. JayJay, a 4 year old domestic shorthair cat, is looking for a quiet, adult-only home with perhaps one or two people full of patience who can help him regain his confidence. We hope that a gentle, patient, and calm human companion can help JayJay come out of his shell—could this be you? Please come to Brewster and speak with an adoption specialist.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Former NBA Player Returning To Cape To Speak About Drug Recovery
- Comcast Provides New Video Upgrades for Falmouth Vet Center
- Kei Vehicles Can Be Registered Again In Massachusetts
- Yarmouth Hosting Comprehensive Plan Open House
- Up To Foot Of Rain Falls On Cape, Erosion Impacts National Seashore Beach
- Sarah Peake Stepping Down Early From State Rep Seat
- Hyannis Film Festival Returns On Friday
- Love Live Local Names Jen Villa As New Executive Director
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport To Hold Full-Scale Disaster Drill On Thursday
- Big Lots Location In Dennis Among Hundreds To Close Nationwide
- Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis To Step Down In A Year
- Meeting Scheduled For Cape Cod Commission Traffic Initiative
- WATCH: Celebrating 50 Years of Housing Assistance with Alisa Magnotta