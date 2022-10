Lady Godiva is a 10 month old female rabbit looking for her new home. Her markings are stunning and this lady also has impeccable litter box manners! She’s very friendly and curious, and while she isn’t a big fan of being picked up and handled, she does love pets and having her cheeks rubbed. You can often find her stretched out and relaxing in her enclosure, and she is also very calm, particularly when there is a lot of outside noise or activity going on.

