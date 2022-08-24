Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maria The Bunny!

Maria is a 2 year old female shorthair rabbit who is looking for her new family! While she doesn’t overly enjoy being held, she does love attention and interacting with people.

Maria is also incredibly smart and needs daily enrichment for her active mind. In the shelter this enrichment comes in the form of stacking cups, food puzzles and even paper towel rolls! These types of activities keep her happy and engaged and she would do well in a variety of homes but needs someone who is committed to providing this daily enrichment to keep Maria healthy, happy, and her stimulated!

If you are interested in adopting Maria, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: