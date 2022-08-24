You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maria The Bunny!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maria The Bunny!

August 24, 2022

Maria is a 2 year old female shorthair rabbit who is looking for her new family! While she doesn’t overly enjoy being held, she does love attention and interacting with people.

Maria is also incredibly smart and needs daily enrichment for her active mind. In the shelter this enrichment comes in the form of stacking cups, food puzzles and even paper towel rolls! These types of activities keep her happy and engaged and she would do well in a variety of homes but needs someone who is committed to providing this daily enrichment to keep Maria healthy, happy, and her stimulated!

If you are interested in adopting Maria, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 