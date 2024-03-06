Who is that wiggly girl? It’s Maya! This sweet 2 year old Pitbull greets us with a toy each morning and is always ready to start her day. Maya is up for pretty much anything, whether it’s cuddles on the couch or a walk around the park! She only has one request, she wants to be an only dog so she doesn’t have to share any attention. Maya is young so it will be important for her owners to follow up with a force free trainer so she can learn all the tips and tricks that goofballs like her should know. Maya would do best in an adult only home outside of the city. Please note that multiple meets are required before taking Maya home! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maya!
March 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
