You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet ‘Meatball’ The Boxer Mix! (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet ‘Meatball’ The Boxer Mix! (Watch Video)

October 5, 2022

Meatball is a loveable one year old male boxer-mix seeking his new home! This brindle boy is incredibly friendly, although he can be a little shy with new people. He’s quick to warm up though and once he does he loves showing off his snuggly and curious side!

Watch Video Here:

While he is one year’s old, he is a bit behind in the training department. Training will be a huge component for his routine once he gets home, but it will not only boost Meatball’s confidence level, it will also strengthen the bond between you and him!

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 