Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet ‘Meatball’ The Boxer Mix! (Watch Video)

Meatball is a loveable one year old male boxer-mix seeking his new home! This brindle boy is incredibly friendly, although he can be a little shy with new people. He’s quick to warm up though and once he does he loves showing off his snuggly and curious side!
Watch Video Here:
While he is one year’s old, he is a bit behind in the training department. Training will be a huge component for his routine once he gets home, but it will not only boost Meatball’s confidence level, it will also strengthen the bond between you and him!