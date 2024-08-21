Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nova!

Meet Nova, a vibrant 2-year-old Boxer mix with a zest for life and a passion for playtime! This energetic girl adores being outdoors and can often be found chasing tennis balls or having fun with her favorite toys. Though she’s mostly house trained, she’ll benefit from a refresher to get back on track. Nova thrives as the only pet in the home and would do best in a household without small animals. She’s also best suited for families with children aged 10 and up who are dog-savvy and can appreciate her playful, spirited nature. With her enthusiasm for life, Nova will flourish with positive reinforcement training methods and lots of love. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will keep you active and entertained, Nova might just be the perfect match! if you’re interested in Nova please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





