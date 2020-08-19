Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pharaoh!

Pharaoh is a 2 year old rambunctious, friendly boy who loves to play hard! He enjoys all types of toys! He is super affectionate and wants to be loved on all the time! Originally, Pharaoh was found outside. He is a high energy guy who is looking for an outlet – he might really enjoy another cat to wrestle with and chase around, or having an indoor / outdoor home to burn off his energy might be a good option for him. Pharaoh is neutered.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Pharaoh or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

