For this 8 month old female German Shepherd, it’s tough to not see those ears and she is still growing into them!! Princess is a southern girl, she comes to us from Mississippi. She is full of love and wiggles! Enjoys loving her people and playing with toys mostly. She’s incredibly smart and is already grasping some of her basic manners and skills but will need to continue training once she gets home. If you are interested in Princess please stop by or call our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Princess!
October 23, 2024
