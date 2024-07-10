Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Roxy!

We refer to her as our little werewolf here because of her scraggly beard! This 2 year old female Terrier mix is petite in size (40 lbs), but is full of energy. Roxy loves all people but is quite selective when it comes to her dog friends. Her ideal home would be in a house (no apartments please) outside of the city. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.



