Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Seven!

Seven is a five-month-old male short-haired rabbit looking for his perfect home! Not only is Seven adorable, he’s also extremely social, loves people and also loves being handled! Being five months, Seven is at the perfect age for training which could include litter box training, or even some clicker training to learn tricks. Rabbits make wonderful pets, and if you’ve never had a rabbit, Seven would be the perfect candidate for your first! Just like dogs and cats, rabbits need to socialize and have play time to keep them physically fit and mentally sharp. ARL will need to see a photo of the dedicated space for your rabbit before the adoption is complete.

