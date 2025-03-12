Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Siracha!

This guy is sweet, not spicy! Siracha is an adorable 2 year old bully mix who came to us from LA. While unsure about the weather (its cold!), he is enjoying his time here in New England and does not seem to mind the snow too much. Siracha is a sweet, gentle boy who can be a bit nervous of new people but once you are “in”, he will be your best friend! He is always down for some treats or pets, or to go on a nice, long walk! He has shown a little too much interest in our barn cat, so we do not think he would be the best fit for a home with cats or small animals. If you are interested in meeting Siracha, stop by our Brewster shelter!





