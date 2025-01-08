This petite 9 month old female mixed-breed dog is ready to find a loving home!! She is incredibly sweet, and just wants to give love + be loved! She prefers to keep her circle of friends small when it comes to canine friends, but she has not met a person she does not love. She can be a bit timid at first, and is still learning some manners so it will be important for her adopter to follow up with a force-free trainer. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tessa!
January 8, 2025
This petite 9 month old female mixed-breed dog is ready to find a loving home!! She is incredibly sweet, and just wants to give love + be loved! She prefers to keep her circle of friends small when it comes to canine friends, but she has not met a person she does not love. She can be a bit timid at first, and is still learning some manners so it will be important for her adopter to follow up with a force-free trainer. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location!
