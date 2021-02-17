Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet The Shy Kitty Named “Teenie”

Meet Teenie!

Teenie is a sweet 10 year old silver cat who has a history of living with other animals! Teenie has lived in a home with other cats, dogs, and even birds! Teenie is hesitant when she meets new people and prefers to keep to herself at first. However, once she warms up Teenie is very affectionate and enjoys head scratches. She would likely do well in most homes.

Teenie is at our Brewster Adoption Center on Cape Cod. If you are interested in adopting Teenie, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she partners with the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: