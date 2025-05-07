Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tiny!

Tiny is a 12 week old male Australian Cattle Dog mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the south and is looking for his new home. Don’t let the name fool you- Tiny may be small in size now, but his personality is larger than life! He enjoys spending his time outside satisfying his curiosity by sniffing everything twice over and then taking off to play with his toys or canine companions. Tiny loves his treats and his naps as well. He will need to be taught all of the puppy basics.





