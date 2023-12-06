Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Zo!

If you’ve ever wanted a new roomie and best friend for life with a goofy side- look no further! Zo, a 4 year old male domestic shorthair cat, is an affectionate young boy who loves catnip and gentle scratches. He struggles a bit with change- he was formerly a colony cat- so the transition into living as a house cat has been a little harder for him than most. He would do best in a quiet, patient, adult only home where he can let his personality show! If you think Zo might be the right cat for you, stop by to meet him at our Brewster location!

