Waggin’ Wednesday: Rosie Needs A New Home For The Holidays (Watch Video!)

November 30, 2022

Meet Rosie!

Rosie is a 11 year old female cat looking for her new home. Rosie is quiet and a little on the shy side, however she is extremely friendly. At her age she’d much rather find a sunny spot to lounge rather than have an intense play session, so for her, a nice quiet home would be best.

She may take a little time to settle in, but once she does you can expect her to be affectionate and attention-seeking, but given that she’s a tortie cat, it’ll be on her terms!

For more information about Rosie, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston's Brewster shelter! 

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


