Waggin’ Wednesday: Rosie Needs A New Home For The Holidays (Watch Video!)

Meet Rosie!

Rosie is a 11 year old female cat looking for her new home. Rosie is quiet and a little on the shy side, however she is extremely friendly. At her age she’d much rather find a sunny spot to lounge rather than have an intense play session, so for her, a nice quiet home would be best.

She may take a little time to settle in, but once she does you can expect her to be affectionate and attention-seeking, but given that she’s a tortie cat, it’ll be on her terms!

For more information about Will & Grace, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

