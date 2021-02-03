Waggin’ Wednesday: Stormy Wants To Settle Down And Slim Down

Meet Stormy!

Stormy is an 8-year-old female cat who came to ARL from a quiet home. Stormy is very sweet and enjoys petting, but is only rarely a lap cat. For her long-term health Stormy will also need to lose a few pounds, but luckily she does enjoy playing so it will be important for her new family to spend a little extra time everyday playing with Stormy to get her moving and make her weight-loss a little easier. Like humans, obesity can lead to health issues with age, so it will be vital to formulate a proper weight-loss plan with her primary veterinarian. Stormy has lived with another cat in the past, so a household with another feline companion may be a possibility.

If you are interested in Stormy please fill out our inquiry form below. She is located at the Cape Cod branch of the Animal Rescue League.

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

