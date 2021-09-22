You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Sweet Laurie The Tortoise Cat (Watch Video!)

September 22, 2021

 

Laurie is a 2-year-old female longhair cat currently looking for a home at ARL. Laurie can be a bit shy at first but quickly warms up with her loud purr and she’ll also brush up against you and look for pets. Like most tortie cats, Laurie is attention-seeking, but wants attention on her own terms and given that she can get over-stimulated, will let you know when she’s had enough.

If you’re looking for sweet and a little spicy, then come meet Laurie today!

 

 

 If you are interested in adopting Laurie, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

