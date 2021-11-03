Waggin’ Wednesday: These Bunnies Will Hop Into Your Heart! (Watch The Video!)

HOPPY TAILS TO YOU!!

Meet Tamara and Tia!

These 1 year old rabbits are sisters and were recently surrendered to ARL due to allergies in their previous home. Since they’re bonded, we would like them to go home together.

Tamara is a little more outgoing than Tia, but both rabbits are friendly and do tolerate handling. Rabbits make wonderful pets, and just like dogs and cats, rabbits need to socialize and have play time out their cages every day to keep them physically fit and mentally sharp.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

ARL will also need to see a photo of the dedicated space for your rabbit before the adoption is complete.

If you are interested in adopting Sable, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

