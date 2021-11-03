You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: These Bunnies Will Hop Into Your Heart! (Watch The Video!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: These Bunnies Will Hop Into Your Heart! (Watch The Video!)

November 3, 2021

HOPPY TAILS TO YOU!!

Meet Tamara and Tia! 

These 1 year old rabbits are sisters and were recently surrendered to ARL due to allergies in their previous home. Since they’re bonded, we would like them to go home together.

Tamara is a little more outgoing than Tia, but both rabbits are friendly and do tolerate handling. Rabbits make wonderful pets, and just like dogs and cats, rabbits need to socialize and have play time out their cages every day to keep them physically fit and mentally sharp.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

ARL will also need to see a photo of the dedicated space for your rabbit before the adoption is complete. 

 

 

If you are interested in adopting Sable, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 