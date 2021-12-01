Waggin’ Wednesday: This Cute And Fuzzy Chinchilla Needs A Home (Watch The Video!)

Oatis is a 10 year old male chinchilla seeking his new family. Like many chinchillas, Oatis if friendly, active and playful – he does need some time to warm up and get comfortable with handling though. Chinchillas are most active at dawn, dusk and nighttime and also like routine when it comes to feeding, play and handling time, any disruption to this routine may make Oatis anxious.

Chinchillas do need a large enclosure with many levels to allow them space to explore and play while having separate areas for sleeping, eating and going to the bathroom – Oatis will also need plenty of time out of his enclosure to interact with his family. Chinchillas also have a specific diet and do need regular veterinary care, but if you’ve never had a chinchilla in your home no problem! ARL will walk you through what Oatis will need for care and answer any questions or concerns you may have.

If you are interested in adopting Oasis, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form