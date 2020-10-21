Waggin’ Wednesday: This Little Hamster Has A Big Personality

Meet Gus!

Gus is an adorable albino dwarf hamster looking for a new home! He is a feisty little hamster in his cage – hamsters can territorial. If you scoop him up in his little house, and from there have him crawl onto your hand, he is very polite about being held. He enjoys burrowing in his bedding and going for a run on his wheel.

Gus would be the perfect addition to a family looking for a small friendly pet!

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Gus or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

