Waggin’ Wednesday: This Little Snowball Will Melt your Heart! (Watch The Video!)

February 23, 2022

 

Meet Snowball!

Snowball is a 1 year old male hamster seeking his new home. He came to ARL after he was left behind in an apartment. Aside from being extremely cute, Snowball is very social and loves to be held – he’s a big fan of treats and will pocket them in his cheeks which is of course, very very adorable! If you’ve had hamsters in the past or you’re a first time, he’s the perfect hamster for you! ARL does require a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in before going home.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF SNOWBALL:

 

If you are interested in adopting this adorable little hamster, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

