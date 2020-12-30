Waggin’ Wednesday: This Smokey Cat Would Love A Warm Home

Meet Braeburn!

Braeburn is a fun, confident kitty that is 5 years old! He is a lap cat, but also loves to play and he gets pretty feisty when he’s in play mode! He will enjoy a busy home with lots of stimulation and places he can explore. Braeburn needs to be an only cat at home; we don’t know about dogs. Because he was found outside, he may enjoy that as an outlet. He was indoors only for the past 4 months, and does okay with that also as long as he’s getting plenty of entertainment.

If you are interested in adopting Braeburn, please fill out our web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

